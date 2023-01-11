McKendree University

The following area students were named to McKendree University Dean's List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher for the fall 2022 semester.

Addie Smith of Altamont

Nathan Schultz of Effingham

Cameron Crays and Bethiney Trotter of Flora

Erica Britton and Ashley Clifton of Louisville

Olivet Nazarene University

The following area students were named to Olivet Nazarene University's Fall 2022 Dean's List.

To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Ashley Butler of Hidalgo

Chloe Stanley of Effingham

Shaylee Vondrak of Neoga

