McKendree University
The following area students were named to McKendree University Dean's List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher for the fall 2022 semester.
Addie Smith of Altamont
Nathan Schultz of Effingham
Cameron Crays and Bethiney Trotter of Flora
Erica Britton and Ashley Clifton of Louisville
Olivet Nazarene University
The following area students were named to Olivet Nazarene University's Fall 2022 Dean's List.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Ashley Butler of Hidalgo
Chloe Stanley of Effingham
Shaylee Vondrak of Neoga
