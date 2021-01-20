McKendree University
Michaela Engel, of Kinmundy, was named to the McKendree University President's List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the fall 2020 semester.
The following area residents were named to the Dean's List for earning a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for the fall 2020 semester.
Jacob Donaldson of Effingham
Turner Pullen of Shelbyville
Addie Smith of Altamont
Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2020 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Patrick Tkachuk of Altamont, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management, was named to the list.
