The University of Alabama
Students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Angelo Mendella of Effingham was named to the Dean's List.
Tristan Will of Hidalgo was named to the Dean's List.
Seth Weber of Newton was named to the President's List.
Miami University
Nicole Deters of Montrose was among students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 13.
Deters graduated with a B.S. in Business, majoring in Supply Chain & Operations Mgmt.
Illinois Wesleyan University
Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year was announced. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight A's.
The following local students made the list:
Bryce Lohman of Effingham, a senior majoring in Marketing
Landon Wolfe of Dieterich, a senior majoring in Finance
Macy Ludwig of Effingham, a sophomore majoring in Accounting
Halle Smith of Farina, a first-year majoring in Neuroscience
University of Mississippi
Sydney Gibson, of Effingham, is among the students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May.
Gibson, who majored in Marketing, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Lake Land College
Three Lake Land College Phi Theta Kappa Honors students were recognized at a banquet in Springfield for their inclusion on the All-Illinois Community College Academic Team.
Among them was Josie Strauch of St. Elmo. Strauch was a transfer student nominee. A member of PTK since early 2022, Strauch’s inclusion on the All-Illinois Community College Academic Team is a testament to her leadership and academic accomplishments.
This fall, she plans to transfer to Murray State to obtain a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education. Following graduation, she plans to return to the St. Elmo area to begin her teaching career near her hometown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.