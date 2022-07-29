Quincy University
Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 342 students received the honor during the Spring 2022 semester. Among the honorees:
Logan Klitzing of Altamont; Joseph Niemerg of Dieterich; Claire Sudkamp of Shumway; and Joseph Siemer of Teutopolis.
Carthage College
Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis. has named Evan Blievernicht of Teutopolis to its dean's list for academic excellence during the spring 2022 semester. Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Champlain College
Morgan Wagner of Teutopolis has been named to the Spring 2022 President's List at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. Students awarded honors based on their academic achievement. Wagner is currently enrolled in the Health Care Administration major. The President's List includes students who maintain a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
