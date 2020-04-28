Collaboration addresses need for PPE

Lake Land College teamed up with Pilson Auto Center in Mattoon to produce much-needed face shields for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Pictured are Emergency Management Coordinator for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Mike Schwenke, Lake Land College Emergency Services Program Coordinator Jasmine Ballard, Patient Care Leader at 2 South Nursing Unit Sara Heater, General Manager of Pilson’s Auto Center Mike Crews, and Integrator at Pilson’s Auto Center Josh Butler.