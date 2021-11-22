Coles County Barbershop to perform Christmas Benefit Concert

For more than 25 years, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus has presented a Christmas Benefit Concert for local food pantries and homeless shelters.
The 30-man chorus, with members from 16 different communities who placed second in statewide competition last fall, and five quartets and an ensemble will perform at the free one-hour concert Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. The concert will be hosted by the Wesley United Methodist Church Charleston, while the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon will host the 7 p.m. program. Both churches require those attending and those who sing to wear masks.
The first half of the concert will feature secular Christmas songs while the final portion is all about the real meaning of Christmas. A classical guitarist will perform and more than a dozen youth from Jefferson School in Charleston will contribute with a drum ensemble.
Each year, several thousand dollars are collected with the freewill offering and more than $50,000 has been given to these worthy causes in recent years.
