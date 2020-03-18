Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR
The March 28 meeting has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Altamont city office
The city office in the Altamont Municipal Building will be closed to the general public until further notice starting Thursday, March 19.
Customers may utilize the drop box or staff will be available by phone, 618-483-5212, to assist with credit card payments.
The Altamont Police Department will accept phones calls at the following number: 618-483-6219.
City council meetings and public hearings currently held in the Altamont Municipal Building will be moved to the community room to accommodate for social distancing. City Council members are expected to vote only on payment of bills and essential agenda items through April 30 to streamline council meetings.
LLCU
Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announced today that all LLCU offices throughout central Illinois will begin operating as DRIVE-UP ONLY facilities beginning Thursday, March 19th until further notice.
