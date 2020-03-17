Courts building
The Fourth Judicial Circuit chief judge has ordered only people who have court proceedings, probation, attorney meetings or fines to pay will be allowed to enter the Effingham County Government Center, also known as the courts building.
Caretakers providing physical assistance and juveniles will be allowed on a case by case basis. The emergency order will in effect until March 30. Follow local news and the sheriff’s office Facebook page, EffinghamCountySO, for updates.
FACE play
Due to the current health concerns and the recommendations of the CDC, it is with regrets that FACE announces the cancellation of its March 19, 20 and 21 performances of “Drinking Habits.”
Contact the business office at 217-994-3062 during normal business hours for refunds, credit for future shows or general information
Lake Shelbyville
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) St. Louis District have closed all visitor centers, museums, beaches and project offices to the public while day-use areas and boat ramps will remain open and available.
USACE campgrounds that are currently open will honor active reservations through Thursday, March 19. Any individuals with reservations on or before March 19 will be able to camp for the entirety of their reservation. First-come, first-served campsites will not be available after Thursday, March 19.
Further, reservations scheduled between March 20 and April 3 are canceled. Refunds will be provided through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov). Unopened USACE campgrounds will have an indefinite delay in their previously advertised seasonal openings. All other events, including USACE-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, lock-and-dam tours and site visits scheduled from March 17 through April 3 are now canceled.
Lake Land College
In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lake Land College is implementing a Level 2 Restricted Campus policy. Only Lake Land College employees will be allowed access to the campus and extension sites.
Guests and students with a specific need to enter campus may call the campus police at 217-232-1908.
As a safety precaution, spring break has been extended through March 22, during which time no classes will be held. When instruction does resume on March 23, all classes will be held in an online format until further notice.
All events scheduled to be held at any college location, whether college sponsored or with outside organizations, will be canceled until further notice. Subway located within the Luther Student Center will also be closed until further notice.
Radio station WLKL-FM, 89.9 The Max Alternative, will remain on air with scheduled music programming. However, the regularly scheduled WLKL news and sports programming will be canceled.
Students scheduled to begin a Mod II course on March 23 may request that their books be shipped to their residence via UPS without shipping fees. Instructions on how to do this are located at lakelandcollege.edu/bookstore.
As added safety measures, the college will be requiring any students and staff who have recently traveled to level 2 and 3 countries, per CDC guidelines, to self-quarantine for 14 days, starting from the day of departure to return to the United States.
Social Security offices
All local Social Security offices are closed to the public.
The office’s secure and convenient online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
