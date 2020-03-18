Effingham city offices
The city of Effingham announced the closure of its city hall, which went into effect Wednesday.
All city services will remain fully operational and will be accessible by telephone, email and online at the city’s website www.effinghamil.com.
All inquiries about the COVID-19 virus are to be directed to Kim Tegeler, Emergency Management Coordinator for the city of Effingham, by phone 217-342-5368 or by email to Ktegeler@effinghamil.com.
Effingham police station’s lobby is also closed to the public. Services will still be provided by records department electronically. Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 2 are also closed to the public.
The Effingham Tourism Department is currently closed to the public as well but can be contacted via telephone and email, with information located at www.visiteffinghamil.com. The Artisan Fair, which typically takes place in May, has been postponed.
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church has canceled all meetings and gatherings until the end of March.
There will be no worship services, meetings, rehearsals or gatherings.
The office is open and can be reached by phone at 217-342-2030 for questions.
Pla-Mor Danceland
Pla-Mor Danceland is closed until further notice. For questions, call or text Jodie at 618-283-1314.
Honor Flight
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield May 12 flight has been postponed.
All veterans who were scheduled on the May 12 flight have been notified and will be offered the opportunity to participate on the Sept. 22 Honor Flight.
Louisville UMC
The Louisville United Methodist Church is canceling all services and activities until March 31. Any changes or updates will be made at a later date.
Immanuel Lutheran
Immanuel Lutheran church is cancelling all services until March 30. At that time, the situation will be reevaluated.
Situations requiring Pastoral care can be addressed by calling the church office at 618-483-6395.
In the meantime, services will be streamed on YouTube, available via immanuelaltamont.org. For Altamont residents who subscribe to Mediacom, services are shown on channel 81 Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Family home devotions and Bible studies are encouraged as well.
