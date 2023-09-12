Clinton Hood joins Midland States Bank as commercial agriculture lender

Clinton Hood has joined Midland States Bank as Business Banking Relationship Manager, specializing in Agriculture Lending, for the Southern Illinois region.
In his new role, Hood supports commercial growth and development, specifically in agriculture products and loans. He is responsible for establishing and maintaining ongoing customer relationships and helping farmers assess, strategize, and enhance their businesses. As a producing farmer in his community, Hood is adept in the industry and dedicated to helping customers achieve success in the current agricultural economic landscape.
“Clinton has already proven to be an outstanding banker as he takes a community-first approach to building relationships,” said Dan Rice, Midland States Bank Regional Market President. “His extensive knowledge of the industry and surrounding markets will be an exceptional value-add for our customers. We are very excited to have him join the Midland team.”
Hood brings years of experience in commercial agriculture lending and banking, and personal insight as a seasoned producing farmer. He received his Agribusiness Economics degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and currently resides in Patoka, Illinois. Hood is actively involved in his community, including as a member of the Rotary Club of Vandalia, Trustee for the Village of Patoka, and Board of Directors member at SAFE in Vandalia.
