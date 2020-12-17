Clay County receives Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle

A Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was delivered to the Clay County Health Department, located at 601 E. 12th Street Flora, on Wednesday.
The health department has allowed the emergency response vehicle to be stored at its facility. The vehicle will aid in disaster relief to mobilize supplies such as food, water and snacks, cleanup kits and other items. The vehicle arrived from the Decatur Red Cross chapter.
As the weather gets colder, the number of home fires increases. Having an ERV based in the county will be beneficial for disaster response.
“The response times to fires will be quicker. It’s a huge resource for volunteers and the ability to do canteening on large fire events and other disasters,” Disaster Program Manager Jamie Beaver said.
In addition during severe weather, volunteers will have the ability to complete casework inside the ERV.
If you need assistance after a home fire or disaster, call 1-877-597-0747.
