Back at school from Christmas break is always a hard transition.

To alleviate the winter blues, Clay City PE teacher Misty Green decided to change things up and “give the kids a different experiences that some may never have” if they don’t skate at school.

With financial support provided by the district, she rented skates and invited students to enjoy a favorite pastime from years gone by. Whether they were in elementary or high school, students enjoyed this unit that kept them moving.

