Clay City students Tison Fitzjarrald and Anden Cartright were given All-Conference Team honors for this year's MTC scholar bowl season.
Clay City students receive scholar bowl honors
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 teens die in Cumberland County interstate accident
- Altamont driver injured in accident
- Nurses persevere through the most difficult days
- Who will be there? A nurse
- The Coleman Family and the Black Cat Billiard Parlor
- Rebekah Gaffin: The mom with a 'big smile'
- Events venue turns to county loan program in effort to make up for pandemic losses
- Rachel Myers: Creative mom who is 'really nice'
- Kimberly Pruemer: Playful mom who works hard
- Effingham eyes community solar for low-income residents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.