The following scholarships were awarded to Clay City graduates at the Awards Day Ceremony.
Clay City Education Association — Jenna Reed
Clay County Soil & Water Conservation Scholarship — Gracie Warren
Neva Straley Memorial Scholarship — Jenna Reed, Gracie Warren and Kaylee Norton
Clay County Farm Bureau — Gracie Warren
North American Lighting Scholarship — Gracie Warren
Knight's Scholarship (OCC) — Gracie Warren
ACES (formerly WYSE) Scholarship (OCC) — Landan Draper
Clay City Fire Department — Katelynn Wohltman
Wabash Valley College Success Scholarship, IAA Foundation H.R. Beeson Scholarship, Jack Gengler Memorial Scholarship — Garrett Buerster
