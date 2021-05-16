The following scholarships were awarded to Clay City graduates at the Awards Day Ceremony.

Clay City Education Association — Jenna Reed

Clay County Soil & Water Conservation Scholarship — Gracie Warren

Neva Straley Memorial Scholarship — Jenna Reed, Gracie Warren and Kaylee Norton

Clay County Farm Bureau — Gracie Warren

North American Lighting Scholarship — Gracie Warren

Knight's Scholarship (OCC) — Gracie Warren

ACES (formerly WYSE) Scholarship (OCC) — Landan Draper

Clay City Fire Department — Katelynn Wohltman

Wabash Valley College Success Scholarship, IAA Foundation H.R. Beeson Scholarship, Jack Gengler Memorial Scholarship — Garrett Buerster

