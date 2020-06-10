Alexander Jacob Buerster — Clay County Soil & Water, $500; Pauline Parker Memorial Scholarship at Lincoln Trail College, $1,500
Shelby Lynn Cailteux — Olney Central College Foundation, $1,500; Neva Staley Scholarship, $1,000; Clay County Farm Bureau Scholarship, $1,000; Clay City Civics, $500
Malorie Ellen Craig — Pam Huff Memorial, $500; Clay City Civics, $500; Clay City Education Association, $250; American Legion Award (medal and certificate)
Ethan Galen Pittman — Wabash Valley College/Lucille Batson, $500; American Legion Award (medal and certificate)
Joslyn Kaye Zuber — Olney Central College Foundation, $1,500; Neva Staley Scholarship $1,000; Red Ausbrook Scholarship $1,000; Janet G. Hall Scholarship, $500
