Clay City library receives Back to Books grant

As the 2020 school year began, Clay City school librarian Shelly Phegley submitted applications for grants to expand the library.
Late last year, Clay City received notice that it could proceed with installation of additional outside WiFi access on the east side of the building, where the playground is located. Hoping to provide access to parents or even students while younger children could be occupied on the equipment was a key component of the decision.
Additionally, the library received the Back to Books grant to acquire $4,900 in books. After surveying students, parents and teachers, those books have started arriving from vendors. Requests included more history selections, lots of animal books including nonfiction titles, as well as authors like Bruce Cameron, and the graphic novel category.
Students have access to approximately 10 million books, DVDs and other resources through the library's share program.
While some schools have limited access to libraries and books during the pandemic, Clay City chose to remain open with strict mitigation efforts in place, including additional cleaning regimens, quarantine time for returned materials, and alternate checkout procedures that limit contact. Junior high helpers have come in much smaller numbers this year to aid in cataloging, processing and other important tasks to keep the library running smoothly.
