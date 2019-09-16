Clay City installs swings for special needs students

After brainstorming projects with her class and researching other area schools, Mary Jo Patridge discovered a need in her school community.
She and her students set about finding ways to fund the addition of a special needs swing for Clay City schools playground. As the current location for a branch of Southeastern Special Education, Patridge knew there was a need for the swing.
For a year, they raised money and over the summer, Matt Lindeman and the students installed the equipment at the beginning of the school year. Mary Jo Patridge, Larry Patridge, and Lindeman installed the safety tiles beneath the swing.
Due to the amount of support, Patridge and her second-grade class were able to purchase two special needs swings and the safety tiles to go beneath them.
