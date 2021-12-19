Dec. 7, Clay City Band Director Kelly Davis and his bands performed for a live indoor audience for the first time since 2019.
Beginning Band (5th Grade) played "Take Your Turn," "Three - Note Samba," "Hot Cross Buns," "Au Claire De La Lune" (French Folk Song), "Mary Had A Little Lamb," "Good King Wenceslas" (Welsh Carol), "Dreydl, Dreydl" (Hannukah song), and "Jingle Bells." Calin Stockwell performed a piano solos "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Jingle Bells."
The jr. high band performed Cadence / "The Christmas Parade" (medley) Arr. John Kinyon, "North Pole Sleigh Ride" (medley) Arr. Mark Williams, "Power Rock" ("Christmas Power Outage." A piano solo, "Deck the Halls" perfomed by Jack Dye and clarinet duet, "Away In A Manger" performed by Becca King and Jalynn Winchester concluded the junior high highlights.
The high school band played "Twenty Carols in Two Minutes'"/ Arr. Mark Williams. The Jazz Ensemble pended the evening with their rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"/ Arr. Victor Lopez and "Low Rider" / Arr. Michael Sweeney.
