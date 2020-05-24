Clay City High School announced its second semester honor roll.
Seniors
High Honors — Alex Buerster, Shelby Cailteux, Malorie Craig, Macy Harvey, Joslyn Zuber
Honors — Blake Noll
Juniors
High Honors — Garrett Buerster, Bryan Lister, Jenna Reed, Gracie Warren
Honors — Steven Miller, Kaylee Norton, Katelynn Wohltman
Sophomores
High Honors — Anden Cartright, Tison Fitzjarrald, Elaina Kessler, Hailey Miller, Kylie Rauch
Honors — Cameron Beck, Hunter Billingsley, Bryce Marshoff, Sevn Traub
Freshmen
High Honors — Chelsea Beck, Bethani Robichaux, Taylor Pittman, Daniel Warren
Honors — Raistlin Noll, Tyler Pride, Jaelynn Sebring, Matthew Sullens
