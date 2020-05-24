Clay City High School announced its second semester honor roll.

Seniors

High Honors — Alex Buerster, Shelby Cailteux, Malorie Craig, Macy Harvey, Joslyn Zuber

Honors — Blake Noll

Juniors

High Honors — Garrett Buerster, Bryan Lister, Jenna Reed, Gracie Warren

Honors — Steven Miller, Kaylee Norton, Katelynn Wohltman

Sophomores

High Honors — Anden Cartright, Tison Fitzjarrald, Elaina Kessler, Hailey Miller, Kylie Rauch

Honors — Cameron Beck, Hunter Billingsley, Bryce Marshoff, Sevn Traub

Freshmen

High Honors — Chelsea Beck, Bethani Robichaux, Taylor Pittman, Daniel Warren

Honors — Raistlin Noll, Tyler Pride, Jaelynn Sebring, Matthew Sullens

