Clay City FFA students attend conference

Clay City FFA chapter members, Bethani Robichaux, Kyia Henrichsmeyer, Drew Lewis, Elaina Kessler, Taylor Pittman and Daniel Warren attended the annual 212 Degrees conference in Decatur Feb. 7-8.
This two-day event focused on student development and helps FFA members become aware of all aspects of personal growth. Students attended sessions on mental, emotional, physical and social growth, and leave with a personal plan for self-improvement.
212 Degrees — the temperature at which water boils — focuses on taking students to the boiling point of personal leadership. At 211 degrees, water is extremely hot, but just one more degree gets it to the next level.
