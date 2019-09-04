Clay City FFA chapter wins People’s Choice Award

Clay City FFA won the People’s Choice Award in the Pioneer brand A-Series Soybeans Big A Challenge.
Pioneer and FFA teamed up for the Big A Challenge, which highlighted the next generation of soybeans and the next generation of farmers. FFA chapters across Iowa and Illinois wrote essays and submitted designs to earn the opportunity to decorate one of the Big A statues. The 15 finalist chapters demonstrated their creative talents by each decorating a 7-foot-tall Big A statue showcasing the outstanding performance of A-Series soybeans while celebrating their local communities. Just as A-Series soybeans are bred using localized research and testing to fit many growing environments, FFA chapters used the Big A statues to illustrate what makes their local communities unique.
The 15 Big A statues were displayed last week at the 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The public voted online for their favorite statue to win the People’s Choice Award. The Clay City FFA chapter will receive Pioneer branded items for winning the award.
