Clay City FFA attends national convention

Students from the Clay City FFA Chapter attended the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis recently.
Students spent time exploring the career fair and expo, where they were able to learn about college opportunities, as well as speak with hundreds of agricultural companies. They also attended a general session led by the National FFA officer team where they witnessed students from across the country be awarded for their successes in FFA.
Students also traveled to Fair Oaks, Indiana, where they toured Fair Oaks Farms. Fair Oaks is recognized as the No. 1 agritourism destination in the Midwest and is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to sustainable agriculture. Students visited Fair Oaks' dairy cattle and pig farms, as well as explored the crop adventure building.
