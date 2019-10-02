The Clay City FFA Chapter competed in the Section 23 Forestry judging competition on Sept. 10. Students covered a variety of forestry components including timber cruising, tree identification, chainsaw parts identification and troubleshooting, forestry equipment identification, tree disorders, and map interpretation.
The following students attended the event: Bryce McWhorter, Kaylee Norton, Chelsea Beck, and Bethani Robichaux.
The chapter competed in the Section 23 Horse Judging contest on Sept. 10. Students judged two classes of halter which is based on the confirmation of the horse and one class of western pleasure which is a riding class.
Students participating in the event were Ethan Pittman, Daniel Warren, Brayanna Hargraves, Steven Miller, Drew Lewis, and Garrett Buerster, with Garrett being the highest scoring person on the team.
