FFA Week at Clay City High School included a fun mix of service, dress-up days and games.
One of the main priorities of the week included working with younger children to help them understand and enjoy agriculture. From Tractor Day to the Petting Zoo, young students worked with older students to learn about different facets of agriculture.
On Monday, FFA hosted a faculty appreciation lunch. On Wednesday, it hosted the Ag Olympics with classes competing against one another for bragging rights.
