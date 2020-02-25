Clay City chapter celebrated FFA Week Tuesday with Tractor Day.
FFA members drove their prized possessions to school for younger students to tour.
Other activities for the week included:
Monday, FFA Spirit Day; Tuesday, Chore Clothes Day; Wednesday, Ag Olympics and 'Merica spirit day; Thursday, Truck/Car Show and Camo Clothes Day; Friday, Petting Zoo and Wear Your Boots Day.
Clay City FFA chapter recently attended the Farm Bureau FFA Acquaintance Day at Wabash Valley College.
Students attended five workshops designed to provide students with agricultural information that will be useful to them as they carry out their professional lives. Students learned about the effects social media can have on a career, careers in agriculture, agricultural organizations outside of high school, opportunities at Wabash Valley College, and how to get a job in agriculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.