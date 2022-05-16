Clay City announces scholarship winners

Vicki Thompson, far left, is pictured with IECC Scholarship recipients, from left, Hailey Miller, Elaina Kessler, Anden Cartright, Hunter Billingsley, Kylie Rauch and Taryn Bunting, far right.

Clay City school announce the following scholarship winners:

Clay County Farm Bureau — Elaina Kessler

4-H Scholarships — Elaina Kessler, Brad Clark, Sarah Luce, Kylie Rauch

Clay City Civics Scholarship — Hailey Miller

Red Ausbrook Memorial Scholarship — Tim Hostettler, Hailey Miller

IECC Scholarships — Hailey Miller, Elaina Kessler, Anden Cartright, Hunter Billingsley, Kylie Rauch

Clay County Soil & Water Scholarship — Elaina Kessler

DAR Recognition — Anden Cartright

Clay County Hospital Auxiliary — Hailey Miller

Neva Straley Memorial Scholarship — Elaina Kessler

Wabash General Hospital Scholarship — Cassie Kohlhause, Hailey Miller

Illinois State Scholar — Anden Cartright

