Clay City announces scholarship winners

Clay City school announce the following scholarship winners:
Clay County Farm Bureau — Elaina Kessler
4-H Scholarships — Elaina Kessler, Brad Clark, Sarah Luce, Kylie Rauch
Clay City Civics Scholarship — Hailey Miller
Red Ausbrook Memorial Scholarship — Tim Hostettler, Hailey Miller
IECC Scholarships — Hailey Miller, Elaina Kessler, Anden Cartright, Hunter Billingsley, Kylie Rauch
Clay County Soil & Water Scholarship — Elaina Kessler
DAR Recognition — Anden Cartright
Clay County Hospital Auxiliary — Hailey Miller
Neva Straley Memorial Scholarship — Elaina Kessler
Wabash General Hospital Scholarship — Cassie Kohlhause, Hailey Miller
Illinois State Scholar — Anden Cartright
