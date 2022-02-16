The City of Effingham awarded Pat Brown, maintenance worker at the Water Treatment Plant, Employee of the Quarter as a part of the City’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrated either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Brown was nominated because he continually goes above and beyond his normal job duties within the Water Treatment Plant. Brown finds himself being valuable to other departments within the city on a regular basis. He plays a large part in collecting data for meter reads in the water department, along with being an integral player in putting up many of the Christmas lights throughout the City of Effingham. Brown takes pride in his work and is always willing to help. He repeatedly checked the lights downtown and at the Wonderland in Lights. If he saw an issue, he wouldn’t hesitate to fix it right away, putting in extra time in the evenings and on weekends.
Brown has been a loyal employee and public servant to the City of Effingham for 10 years.
The city appreciates the public's continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call City Hall at 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
