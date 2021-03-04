City of Effingham names Matt Wortman Employee of Quarter

The City of Effingham awarded Matt Wortman, Public Properties Foremen, Employee of the Quarter as a part of the City’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrated either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Wortman was nominated for his hard work, positive attitude and exceptional efforts during the holiday season. Matt and his entire crew help the Tourism department light up the Effingham community through the Wonderland in Lights display, as well as the various holiday decorations downtown. Matt organizes, oversees and helps execute the installation of the countless displays in Community Park and throughout downtown.
As this was the city’s busiest and most successful year, Matt’s commitment to ensuring there was a working and eye-catching drive-thru display contributed to that. Wortman was on call 24/7 when it came to the lights — from monitoring the displays to answering any questions that might arise.
If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, let the city know by calling City Hall at 217-342-5300, emailing kemperja@ci.effingham.il.us or by using the Effingham Connection App!
