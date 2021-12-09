City of Effingham names Employee of the Quarter

The City of Effingham named Charity Higgs, Telecommunicator for the Effingham Police Department, Employee of the Quarter as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program.
The award recognizes an employee who demonstrates either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Higgs was nominated for her hard work and dedication to the job. While the department had a shortage of staff available, Higgs stepped up and volunteered to work consecutive shifts during that entire time. She went above and beyond to ensure 911 services were always available to the community. Higgs always has a positive attitude and is willing to help her fellow co-workers whenever she can. Higgs is dedicated to her job to serve and assist the citizens of Effingham.
The city appreciates residents' continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, let them know by calling city hall at 217-342-5300, emailing jkemper@effinghamil.com or by using the Effingham Connection App!
