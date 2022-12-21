City of Effingham names employee of quarter

Effingham firefighter A.J. Tackett was awarded Employee of the Quarter as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrates either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Tackett was nominated for going above and beyond his job duties in the fire department. Tackett has most recently overseen the design and build of a new fire engine for the department.
What might seem like a minuscule task has been a project in the making for almost two years. From choosing the style of the engine that best suites the city and residents to planning each compartment for every single tool that will be used in emergency situations, Tackett has spent countless hours working with the design team at the factory. He has also considered the need for this engine to serve citizens for years to come, planning additional space and compartments to allow for future growth in an ever-evolving world of fire and rescue.
Because Tackett worked tirelessly on this project and was able to personally see it through to completion, delivery time has been shortened by a full year with savings upward of 20%. With the new engine scheduled to arrive soon, Tackett is being recognized for going above and beyond his normally assigned tasks.
The city appreciates residents' continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call City Hall at 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
