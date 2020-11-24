The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau announces its seventh annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights for the 2020 holiday season.
All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition. The competition will feature four new categories: The More, the Merrier Award, featuring extreme, over-the-top or interactive; The Hallmark House Award, featuring classy, elegant, "Hallmark"; The Children's Choice Award, reference to holiday pop culture and/or kid-friendly characters; and The Spirit of Effingham Business Award for businesses, including exteriors and/or window displays. We will announce one winner from each group.
Residences and businesses need to be completely decorated when they call to enter the competition. A fellow citizen or the residence or business owner can nominate himself or herself. Entries must be in by Dec. 7 at noon. Call the Effingham Visitor Center at 217-342-5310 to enter your home or business in the competition. After all entries are made, official judges will narrow the nominees down to the top three in each category. The top three will then be voted on by the public. Everyone is encouraged to vote. Entries can be voted for online at the Effingham Convention and Visitor Bureau's Facebook page: Visit Effingham, at www.VisitEffinghamIL.com or in person at the Effingham Visitor Center, 1505 Hampton Drive. Voting will be open from Dec. 11 to noon on Dec. 18. Winners will be announced on Dec. 18 in the afternoon.
The first-place winner in each category will receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money. They will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 3, 2021. Every person who participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice. For more information on the Holiday Light Competition, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.