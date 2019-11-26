City of Effingham Christmas light competition returns

The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce its sixth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights for the 2019 holiday season! Plan to decorate your residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and welcome visitors throughout the season. All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition. The competition will again feature four categories. The four categories consist of the following: Business; Clark Griswold, including excessive use of outdoor lighting and decoration; Classic Christmas, including an old-fashioned, traditional and nostalgic display; and Reason for the Season, including a religious holiday display. We will announce one winner from each group.
Residences and businesses need to be completely decorated when nominated. A fellow citizen or the residence or business owner can nominate himself or herself. Nominations must be in by Dec. 9 at noon. Call the Effingham Visitor Center at 217-342-5310 to nominate. After all nominations are made, official judges will narrow the nominees down to the top three in each category. The top three will then be voted on by the public. Everyone is encouraged to vote. Nominees can be voted for online at the Effingham Convention and Visitor Bureau’s Facebook page: Visit Effingham, at www.VisitEffinghamIL.com or in person at the Effingham Visitor Center (1505 Hampton Drive). Voting will be open Dec. 13 through the 20 at noon. Winners will be announced on Dec. 20 in the afternoon.
The first-place winner in each category will receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money. They will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 2, 2020. Every person who participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice. For more information on the Holiday Light Competition, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.
