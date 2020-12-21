City of Effingham awards Employee of the Quarter

Janet Ohnesorge, Customer Service Representative in the Utility Billing Office, was named the City of Effingham Employee of the Quarter as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrates either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Ohnesorge was nominated for her hard work and positive attitude toward both city staff and customers, according to the news release. Ohnesorge takes excellent care of the customers she encounters each day. Her customer service and problem-solving skills are unmatched. Ohnesorge is extremely helpful to all and often goes above and beyond to make sure both customers and visitors are connected with the correct city staff member. She is a supportive and encouraging colleague and has consistently shown her loyalty, dedication and positive work ethic to the City of Effingham.
If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, contact city hall at 217-342-5300, email kemperja@ci.effingham.il.us or use the Effingham Connection App!
