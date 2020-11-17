ALTAMONT – The City of Altamont announced as of Wednesday, Nov. 18, the office located in the Altamont Municipal building is closed to the general public until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions.
Customers may utilize the dropbox for payments. Staff will only be available by phone to assist the public.
Altamont City Council meetings and public hearings will continue in the Altamont Municipal Building Community room to allow for social distancing. The next Altamont City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.
