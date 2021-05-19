The City of Effingham Public Works Operations Manager Chris Huelsbusch was awarded Employee of the Quarter as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter award recognizes an employee who demonstrates either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Huelsbusch was nominated because he continually goes above and beyond his normal job duties to ensure issues and problems brought to his attention are handled quickly and professionally.
Huelsbusch has constantly been put in tense situations and continuously works calmly with residents to solve any issue. He handles calls and issues 24/7 with no complaints. Huelsbusch leads by example with a sincere passion for the community he lives in. Whether it’s taking care of snow events, sewer backups or flooding, Huelsbusch responds immediately to help.
He has been a loyal employee and public servant to the City of Effingham for almost 40 years.
The city appreciates residents' continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call City Hall at 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
