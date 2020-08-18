City awards employee of the year

The City of Effingham Public Works Technical Assistant Catelyn Vail was awarded Employee of the Year as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program. There were two other employees nominated for the award: Jen Alwardt and Josh Perkins.
The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee who earned Employee of the Quarter for demonstrating either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed, but are worthy of recognition.
Vail was nominated because she has performed above and beyond expectations on a regular basis. Vail is a fast learner, not afraid to take on new tasks and always has a smile on her face. She was an invaluable member of the Munis Implementation team for the city. Her attention to detail, skill and dedication made the entire process much easier on all city employees.
Vail is also always willing to help a fellow employee with anything and keeps the Engineering Department running smoothly and efficiently. Vail was instrumental in the transition period of several key staff members in the Engineering Department. She’s also always cheerful, friendly and helpful when interacting with other employees and the public. When dealing with the public, Vail has always been friendly and makes an effort to fully understand the nature of the call so she can address the issue as soon as possible.
Vail also was chosen for her work ethic, personality, knowledge of the position, procedures and policies and the vast experience she has gained in the short time with the city.
If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, let them know by calling city hall at 217-342-5300 or emailing jkemper@effinghamil.com.
