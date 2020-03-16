EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham has announced services provided through the city will remain unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials said in a release that though services are still intact, citizens should consider online payments, applications, permitting and notifications, which are located on the city’s website. Updates on the situation will soon be provided on the city’s website as well.
According to the release, city officials are working with state and local public health officials and other local community leaders to ensure “clear and consistent” communication and aligned response plans.
“We urge everyone to remain calm during this time and to continue to practice commonsense personal measures to prevent the spread of germs and viruses,” the release said.
