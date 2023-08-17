CIL-Con announced its new venue, Village Square Mall in Effingham.
CIL-Con 2023 will be Sept. 15-16. The event will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
“The purpose of this event is to bring the large 'comic-con' experience to central Illinois at an affordable price. We feel it is important for families to be able to attend events without breaking the budget. We also strive to bring a large amount of tourism into Effingham. We could not offer this great event for free if it were not for our generous sponsors such as Embrace Healing, Noble Health Associates, Rising Tide Publications, Side by Side Gaming, Inkcap Tattoo Parlor and the Effingham Tourism Board,” said Becky Castillo, Event Coordinator of CIL-CON.
CIL-Con is a large convention that features paranormal, horror, anime and gaming, and is similar to a comic-con. The event will feature Walking Dead/Nashville Star Santiago Cirilo, Christopher and Philip Saint Booth, Keith Age, Scott Tepperman, Paul Bradford and many more.
The Night Terrors of Effingham will have a special haunted house event going on Friday and Saturday evening. Fans of Cosplay will enjoy the Cosplay Contest Saturday at 1 p.m., Victory Born Cosplay and Phoenix Sisters Cosplay will be hosting the event.
The event will also feature artists, authors, actors, paranormal celebrities, cosplay artists and more. There will be over 80 vendors providing a wide variety of arts, crafts, pop culture, metaphysical, toys and more.
“We are very excited to be bringing CIL-Con to Effingham. The Village Square Mall and the community have been so supportive. We can’t wait to share this great event with a new crowd! The event will feature many popular guests who have been featured on the SyFy Channel, Travel Channel and in movies. Guests will be speaking throughout the day on many topics including paranormal, tarot, and psychic abilities, along with many other topics,” said Castillo.
“We are always looking for ways to incorporate the entire community into CIL-Con. We look forward to building new partnerships in Effingham and the surrounding area to make the event bigger and better," Castillo added.
For additional information visit www.cil-con.com or email zitaheals@gmail.com.
