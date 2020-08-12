St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
All services at the church are by registration only at this time. Those who would like to attend may sign up on the website, or join online on the church’s Facebook page, St. John’s Lutheran Church – Effingham, IL., for Sunday service. It is also available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Aug. 15 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service with Backpack Blessing, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16 — Worship services with Backpack Blessing, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Greeter/Welcome Center Training, 9:15 a.m., Trinity Room
Monday, Aug. 17 — Board of Evangelism, noon
Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Saturday, Aug. 15 — Mass for Holy Day of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 8:30 a.m., all are welcome, sign-up is encouraged, but not required, sign up by calling the parish office 217-347-7177; Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; Mass, 4 p.m., sign-up is encouraged, but not required, sign up by calling the parish office 217-347-7177
Sunday, Aug. 16 — Mass, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. Signup is encouraged but not required. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; Mass in Spanish, 7 p.m.
Aug. 17-19 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page
Thursday, Aug. 20 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL and “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; Financial Peace Class, 7-9 p.m., East Parish Center room
