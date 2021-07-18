Watson Baptist

Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:

Sunday, July 25 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.

Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunday, July 25 — Stewardship Weekend; Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; "Transfer the Blessings" Presentation, 9:15 a.m.

Monday, July 26 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 — Alter Guild, 5 p.m.; Voters Meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; "Shepherding Our Strays," 6-8:30 p.m.; Story Time, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 — Families to Holiday World; Golden Eagles, noon

Saturday, July 31 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.

