LWML Fall Rally
"Abound in Love for One Another" will be the theme for this year’s Effingham/Shelby Zone Fall Rally of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District.
The rally will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Faith Lutheran Church, Shumway. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. followed by opening devotions led by the Rev. Steven Becker at 9 a.m.
The rally speaker will be the Rev. Rodney Blomquist, who serves as the Prison/Jail Ministry Coordinator and is still a volunteer chaplain at the Taylorville Correctional Center. He will speak about prison ministry.
Zone President Esther Becker will conduct the business meeting.
An in-gathering of nonperishable food items and toiletries will be collected for St. John’s Food Pantry in Effingham.
The LWML is an auxiliary of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod, which proclaims the saving faith of Jesus Christ throughout the United States and the world. The LWML Central Illinois District is currently funding the following projects: Student Aid for Church Workers, Lutheran High Transportation, Lutheran Early Response Teams, Hope for the Hopeless, Well House Bible Study Support in Quincy, and Our Savior Lutheran School in Magamaga, Uganda.
The public is invited to attend the rally.
