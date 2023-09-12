St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net, via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 16 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Larry Brandt Memorial Golf Outing, 1 p.m.; Worship Service with Holy Communion, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17 — Bible Sunday; Worship Services with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 18 — Board of Evangelism, noon
Wednesday, Sept. 20 — LWML Rally at Faith, 9 a.m., Shumway; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.; Board of Youth, 5 p.m.; Bell Choir, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22 — Pastor’s Sabbath
Saturday, Sept. 23 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service with Holy Communion, 5:30 p.m.
