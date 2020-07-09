St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
All services at the church are by registration only at this time. Those who would like to attend may sign up on the website, or join online on the church’s Facebook page, St. John’s Lutheran Church – Effingham, IL., for Sunday service. It is also available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, July 11 – Praise Band Rehearsal, 8 a.m.; Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m.; worship service, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 — Worship services 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Remember Your Baptism (for Confirmands), 7 p.m.
Monday, July 13 — Board of Trustees Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14 — Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.; Confirmation, 7 p.m.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
July 20 — Vacation Bible School, 5-8 p.m., register at fcceffingham.com, first 60 children will meet on Monday, July 20. All stations are outside this year. There will be water-themed games, crafts, Bible teachings, E.J. Water, and worship. Snacks will be served as well. T-shirts will be available if the child is signed up by July 12. Registration ends July 17.
July 27-31 — FCC Soccer Camp, 5-7:30 p.m.; $20, registration forms available at fcceffingham.com; limit of 50 campers.
