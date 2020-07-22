St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
All services at the church are by registration only at this time. Those who would like to attend may sign up on the website, or join online on the church’s Facebook page, St. John’s Lutheran Church – Effingham, IL., for Sunday service. It is also available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, July 25 – Praise Band Rehearsal, 8 a.m.; worship service, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 26 — Worship services 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 27 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28 — Voter Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29 — Youth to Holiday World; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
