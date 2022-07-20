St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net, via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, July 24 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, July 25 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Lutheran Care Board of Directors, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26 — Living With Grief, 10 a.m.; Altar Guild, 5 p.m.; Voter's Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27 — Story Time, 10 a.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 28 — Golden Eagles, noon; Stephen Ministries, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 30 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.