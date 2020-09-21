First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, Sept. 27 — All Sunday morning services at the church are by registration only at this time or join online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL. Services are at 8 and 9:30 a.m. (online 9:30 only). Sign up to attend at Effinghampresbyterian.org or contact the church office at 217-342-6272 or Pastor Katie at 404-783-2147.
Tuesday, Sept. 29 — Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
The monthly mission is for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. Monetary donations are being accepted at the church office.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 26 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27 — Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School – Adult Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 28 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Purchase raffle tickets online at SacredHeartRaffle.com. Over $30,000 in cash and prizes. Drawing is Oct. 24.
Saturday, Sept. 26 — Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; Mass, 4 p.m., sign-up is encouraged, but not required, sign up by calling the parish office 217-347-7177.
Sunday, Sept. 27 — Mass, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; Sacred Heart PSR Confirmation and First Communion, 1 p.m.; Sacred Heart Mass in Spanish, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28-Oct. 1 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m., will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page
