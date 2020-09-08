St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 12 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Spiritual Conversations Workshop, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13 — Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School-Adult Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.; Transfer the Blessings, 9:15 a.m., Trinity Rooms
Monday, Sept. 14 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Trustees, 5 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Larry Brandt Golf Outing, 1 p.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Church directory photos are postponed until 2021.
