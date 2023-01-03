First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.
There are no online services at this time temporarily. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Saturday, Jan. 7: Xenial Dinner (30s, 40s and early 50s) at El Rancherito, 6:30 p.m. (sign up at https://tinyurl.com/FPCXenial1723)
Sunday, Jan. 8: Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., chapel at The Cross.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.