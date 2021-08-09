Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Sunday, Aug. 22 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, Aug. 15 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. All services are in person (no registration is necessary) or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; an inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations; Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17 — Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Aug. 15 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Rally Day Sunday School Kids, 9:15 a.m.; Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.; NYG Meeting and Meeting Room Revamp, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 16 — Board of Evangelism, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Staff Devotion and Meting, 1 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19 — Stephen Ministry, 12:30-4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
