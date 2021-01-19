St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Jan. 23 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24 — Worship Services with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education/Adult Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 25 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.;
Tuesday, Jan. 26 — Voters Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services with Holy Communion, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
